DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
À PARTIR DE 3 ANS
Dans un tout petit théâtre de bois, animé par d’ingénieux décors, comme tous les matins, le soleil se lève et donne aux paysages de jolies teintes éclatantes. Mais aujourd’hui, le soleil n’est pas rond, il est carré ! Du pôle nord à la s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.