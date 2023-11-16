DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sisters with Transistors | Film Screening

The Loft @ UC San Diego
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
sythesis | day 1 - Sisters with Transistors film screening

SISTERS WITH TRANSISTORS is the remarkable untold story of electronic music's female pioneers, composers who embraced machines and their liberating technologies to utterly revolutionize how we pro...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Loft at UC San Diego.

The Loft @ UC San Diego

9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

