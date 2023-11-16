DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
sythesis | day 1 - Sisters with Transistors film screening
SISTERS WITH TRANSISTORS is the remarkable untold story of electronic music's female pioneers, composers who embraced machines and their liberating technologies to utterly revolutionize how we pro...
