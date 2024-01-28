DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

South Beach Sound Healing Orchestra

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
WellbeingMiami
The South Beach Sound Healing Orchestra is South Florida's premiere Sound Meditation Experience, led by band leader Jared Bistrong. Interactive & fun, participants enjoy a profound sound healing through movement, live drums & dance, and a powerful synchron...

All ages
Presented by The Rhythm Foundation and MB Arts in the Parks

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

