MAURICE

Los Globos
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A euphoric return to steamy sweat-fueled nights of dancing to hi-nrg 80s gay disco.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Matt Ravey.

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

