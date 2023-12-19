DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
conférence tout public / durée 1H30 / pas de vestiaire
Et toi, tu te places où?
Comment la géographie et le corps des villes façonnent les êtres au-delà des frontières et du temps ?
Avec son premier roman La Dissociation Nadia Yala Kisukidi déploie un m...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.