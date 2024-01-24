Top track

Let Down

CURRLS w/ Rainy Day Café and KC Blackwater

The Old Blue Last
Wed, 24 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30

About

“Currls are a rallying cry. Scuzzy riot grrrl inspired pop-punk made for the main stage. Authentic, snarling and converting you to the band’s cause as she goes.”

Support from Rainy Day Café and KC Blackwaters

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Currls, kc blackwater

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

