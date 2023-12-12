DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Acid Box Presents an evening of Psych and Rock'N'Roll!
Brighton-Based Acid Box bring a stellar lineup of Indie Pysch/Rock'N'Roll outfits for a brilliant night of music this December 🌟
Expect blissed out tunes and dazzling guitars lines!
🎸 Lineup 🎸
�...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.