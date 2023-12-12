Top track

Mechanical Bull

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Acid Box Presents: Karma Sheen + Hutch + Trip Westerns

Hootananny Brixton
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mechanical Bull
Got a code?

About

Acid Box Presents an evening of Psych and Rock'N'Roll!

Brighton-Based Acid Box bring a stellar lineup of Indie Pysch/Rock'N'Roll outfits for a brilliant night of music this December 🌟

Expect blissed out tunes and dazzling guitars lines!

🎸 Lineup 🎸

�...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Karma Sheen, Hutch, Trip Westerns

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.