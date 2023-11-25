DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
NO TALK PARTY #1
Préparez-vous pour une expérience nocturne unique. Pour la première édition de la No Talkt Party, on vous a concocté une programmation mélangeant LIVE et DJ SETS.
3 VILLES | 3 RAPPEURS | 2 DJS
On commence avec trois LIVE explos...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.