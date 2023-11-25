DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No Talk Party #1

Voûte Virgo
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:30 pm
PartyMarseille
€7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NO TALK PARTY #1

Préparez-vous pour une expérience nocturne unique. Pour la première édition de la No Talkt Party, on vous a concocté une programmation mélangeant LIVE et DJ SETS.

3 VILLES | 3 RAPPEURS | 2 DJS
On commence avec trois LIVE explos...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par NO TALK PARTY & Voûte Virgo.

Venue

Voûte Virgo

44 Bd Jacques Saade, 13002 Marseille
Doors open11:00 pm

