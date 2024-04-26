Top track

Chris Cresswell - You Don't Wanna Listen To Me

Chris Cresswell, Dave Ross, Maxwell Stern

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 6:30 pm
$19.67

About

Chris Cresswell is trading in his signature snarl found in his longtime main squeeze and Canadian punk stalwarts The Flatliners and recent gig with post-punk legends Hot Water Music, for a softer approach on his newly announced solo album The Stubbornness***...

This is a 21+ event
Lineup

Venue

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

