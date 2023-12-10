Top track

Amapiano In The City | End Of Year Finale

Kaldis Rooftop
Sun, 10 Dec, 4:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for the End Of Year Finale of Amapiano in the City D.C. on Sunday 6pm December 10th.

ALL YOU NEED TO BRING IS YOU, YOUR FRIENDS AND POSITIVE VIBRATIONS!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Soweto Global & Asambe NYC

Lineup

Blissman, Space FX, Sero The Great

Venue

Kaldis Rooftop

918 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

