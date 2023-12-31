Top track

El Sótano Club especial Nochevieja: Depaart, Gaskón, Nebari

El Sótano
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:45 pm
€33.05

About

Celebra la entrada de año con nosotros, con invitados de lujo, los chicos de Depaart, acompañados de los residentes Gaskón y Nebari.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.

Lineup

Depaart, Gaskón, Nebari

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

