DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Rhythmic Trifecta return to Patterns for a midweek UK Garage party! From the classic to the obscure, the old school to the cutting edge. Expect weighty club heat through the finest Two Step and Speed Garage sounds.
Expect bangers from the likes of:
Anz /...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs