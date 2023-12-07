DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rhythmic Trifecta: UK Garage Party

Patterns
Thu, 7 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£2The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rhythmic Trifecta return to Patterns for a midweek UK Garage party! From the classic to the obscure, the old school to the cutting edge. Expect weighty club heat through the finest Two Step and Speed Garage sounds.

Expect bangers from the likes of:

Anz /...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

