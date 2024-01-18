DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Year Same Grief 2024

Peckham Levels
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
WorkshopLondon
£21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Express yourself and connect with others who share the experience of grief in a supportive and fun collaging workshop this January.

The post-holiday season can be a challenging rollercoaster of emotions. This workshop is an opportunity for those seeking s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Levels.

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

