Le Boom

YES The Pink Room
Tue, 9 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£14.85

About

Le Boom are brothers Christy and Andy from Navan in Ireland.

They fuse high-energy dance music with conversational spoken word to create dream-like nostalgia about half remembered, half imagined nights.

Emerging from underground secret raves, they've sig...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.
Lineup

Le Boom

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

