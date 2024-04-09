DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le Boom are brothers Christy and Andy from Navan in Ireland.
They fuse high-energy dance music with conversational spoken word to create dream-like nostalgia about half remembered, half imagined nights.
Emerging from underground secret raves, they've sig...
