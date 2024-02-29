DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

An Evening With BJ Barham

St Pancras Old Church
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:30 pm
About BJ Barham

Best known as the founding member and lead songwriter of country rock band American Aquarium, BJ Barham’s solo roots rock is inspired by a youth spent listening to Drive-By Truckers and Whiskeytown. He formed the band in 2005 and his autobiographical solo Read more

Event information

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BJ Barham

Venue

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

