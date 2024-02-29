DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Best known as the founding member and lead songwriter of country rock band American Aquarium, BJ Barham’s solo roots rock is inspired by a youth spent listening to Drive-By Truckers and Whiskeytown. He formed the band in 2005 and his autobiographical solo
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.