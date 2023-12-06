Top track

MONO: Live Pilgrimage in Madrid US Film Premiere

Saint Vitus Bar
Wed, 6 Dec, 6:30 pm
$13.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Japanese instrumental rock band MONO and Spanish film collective Alison collaborate together to create a unique narrative-fusion live music film entitled "Live Pilgrimage in Madrid".

The story takes place around a young woman who awakens from a strange om...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Mono

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

