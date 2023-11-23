Top track

Silent Sofa Cinema Club - Elf

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
FilmLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Let's get in the festive mood with Juju's Silent Sofa Cinema Club! Hunker down on our comfy chesterfield sofas, don your silent disco style headphones and immerse yourself in our selection of festive film classics showing every Thursday, Friday and Saturda...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

