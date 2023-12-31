Top track

Fleur Shore - LÉ Musique

Muccassassina Eldorado Capodanno 2024

Qube A+B+C
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyRoma
From €29

About

DOMENICA 31 DICEMBRE

MUCCASSASSINA ELDORADO in partnership with HUSTLABALL

Vivi la magia del celebre Capodanno di Muccassassina e fatti ammaliare dalla sua bellezza e dalle sue tentazioni

3 DANCEFLOORS / INTERNATIONAL DJ’S / BIG PRODUCTIONS / 40 PERFORM...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da QUBE ROME MUCCASSASSINA.
Lineup

Ana Julieta

Venue

Qube A+B+C

Via Di Portonaccio 212, 00159 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open8:00 pm

