8ruki

La Cigale
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Super! présente 8ruki le 19 avril 2024 à La Cigale.

Après une tournée remplie en solo dans toute la France, un show enflammé aux Ardentes et une date phare sold-out au Trabendo, 8ruki continue son ascension en annonçant cette nouvelle date parisienne : La...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

8ruki

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

