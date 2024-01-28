Top track

Joe Goddard - Taking Over

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

An Afternoon w/ Joe Goddard

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 4:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Joe Goddard - Taking Over
Got a code?

About

THIS IS TMRW

PRESENTS

SUN JAN 28TH

HARE AND HOUNDS

AN AFTERNOON WITH

JOE GODDARD

DJING ALL AFTERNOON

DOORS:

4PM - 9PM

TICKETS: £15

AVAILABLE FROM SKIDDLE, VENUE WEBSITE

This is an 18+ event
Presented by This Is Tmrw.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.