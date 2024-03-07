DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Barry Can’t Swim

Roundhouse
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£36.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Eat Your Own Ears and LWE present

Barry Can’t Swim

Plus support

The ticket price includes a £2 venue restoration levy.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears & LWE.

Lineup

Barry Can't Swim

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

