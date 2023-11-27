Top track

Hopefully a Few Laughs w/ Sam Campbell and Daniel Kitson

EartH
Mon, 27 Nov, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

EartH plays host to a ridiculous line-up of comedians all supporting the work of the PDA Society! If you come and watch them do their jokes, you will be doing the same! Great job everyone!

Presented by EartH

Lineup

5
Sam Campbell, Daniel Kitson, Kevin Eldon and 5 more

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

