Overdose Club x Yelo

El Sol
Thu, 16 Nov, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €15
About

Vuelve Overdose Club a Madrid después de 5 años triunfando en su ciudad natal Vigo y en Santiago De Compostela, en colaboración con Yelo Club, para traer el Afterparty Oficial de uno de los artistas más importantes de la nueva ola urbana, El Virtual.

Organizado por El Sol.

Lineup

1
El Virtual , Kaixo, Iagh0st and 1 more

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

