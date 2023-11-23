Top track

Big Image - Cool Kids

BIG IMAGE + SUPPORT

Notting Hill Arts Club
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£4.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Big Image combine the reverb-drenched piano of house, the propulsive breakbeats of drum and bass and the bubbling buoyancy of baggy to create a cocktail sound that is entirely theirs.

With smart, world-weary lyricism, and 'arms-around-shoulders sentiment, Read more

Presented by CloseUp Promotions.

Lineup

Big Image, Bedroom Tax

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

