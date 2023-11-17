Top track

Tongue in the Mind

Trauma Bar und Kino
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€20.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Juliana Huxtable for a guest curation, presenting a launch for her 3-piece band Tongue in the Mind, support set by Japanese artist Tot Onyx, followed by DJ sets by the band themselves.

TONGUE IN THE MIND

Tongue in the Mind emerged from nearly a decade of Read more

Präsentiert von Trauma Bar und Kino.

Lineup

Juliana Huxtable, Tongue In The Mind

Venue

Trauma Bar und Kino

Heidestraße 50, 10557 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

