Basement Bazaar

Belltown Yacht Club
Sun, 12 May 2024, 5:00 pm
ArtSeattle
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It's a Bizarre Bazaar...In a Basement!

Local arts since 2018

SECOND SUNDAYS @belltownyachtclub

Inclusive art market

Seattle, WA 👽

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

