DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GALGO V - o que foi e o que está para vir

Musicbox Lisboa
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Oriundos de Lisboa, Galgo são Alexandre Moniz, Joana Komorebi, João Figueiras e Miguel Figueiredo. Com três LPs (Pensar Faz Emagrecer [2016], Quebra Nuvens [2018], Parte Chão [2020]) e um EP (EP5 [2015]) mostram o seu estilo que salta entre math-ro Read more

Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.