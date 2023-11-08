DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BAILE

Sala Clamores
Wed, 8 Nov, 11:55 pm
DJMadrid
From €16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

08/11 - Baile, 2 años

Afrobeat, Funk Carioca, Mandelão

Save the date!

Empezamos la temporada en @clamoresdanceclub ❤️‍🔥 El tema es poca ropa, sudor en el cuerpo y sensualidad en la mente. Mucho funk brasileño, afrobeat y perreo ❤️

LINE-UP:

@djbrunifv Read more

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:55 pm

