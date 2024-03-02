Top track

Invierno Nuclear

VVV [Trippin'you]

Dabadaba
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€18.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

VVV [Trippin'you}

Todas las edades

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

VVV [Trippin'you]

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

