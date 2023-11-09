Top track

I'm Alright In The World

BC Camplight

Boiler Shop
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£20.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

We are thrilled to welcome lo-fi extraordinaire BC Camplight to Boiler Shop on Thursday 9 November.

Spanning a myriad of influences from Pavarotti to the Beach Boys, Brian Christinzio - the behemoth behind BC Camplight - exists somewhere between classic 7 Read more

Presented by Boiler Shop.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

BC Camplight

Venue

Boiler Shop

20 South Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 3PE, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

