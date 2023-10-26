Top track

Thu, 26 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€19

Top track

Mauvais rôle
About

Qu’il s’agisse de son discours ou de sa musicalité, Brö est une artiste de son temps avec, comme maître mot, la fusion. Avec ses deux musiciens multi-instrumentistes Elie et Jules, elle explore tous les genres sans se poser de questions. C’est ce que l’on Read more

Présenté par KRP PROD et Noueva Prod
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

BRÖ

Venue

Décadanse

1 Boulevard Henry Orrion, 44000 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

