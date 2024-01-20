DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nirvana Tribute

New Cross Inn
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"This tribute band's frontman oozes the spirit of Kurt Cobain, and is perhaps the closest you'll ever come to hearing the voice of Cobain in person" - Loudwire Magazine

"Jon O'Connor really is the closest to the real thing" - Aaron Burckh...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alice In Chains Uk (Tribute Band)

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

