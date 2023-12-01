DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fat Tony [DJ set]

Club Congress
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJTucson
Free
About

FREE - Friday In the Club!

10pm-2am

21+

-- FAT TONY-- Somewhere between DJ Screw and Bad Brains, De La Soul and Scritti Politti sits Houston’s native son, Fat Tony. For the last decade, Anthony Lawson Jude Ifeanyichukwu Obiawunaotu has been everywhere: Read more

Hotel Congress

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

