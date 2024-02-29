Top track

Guiding Light - Reimagined

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Esprit D'Air

Rescue Rooms
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNottingham
Selling fast
£22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Guiding Light - Reimagined
Got a code?

About

Bringing Japanese metal to the UK & Ireland! Esprit D'Air are back with a huge 15-day headline tour across the UK & Ireland in 2024. Performing their chart-topping album, Oceans, which feature collaborations with members from the iconic goth legends The Si...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Esprit D'Air.

Lineup

Esprit D'Air, Diamond Black

Venue

Rescue Rooms

25 Goldsmith St, Nottingham NG1 5LB
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
450 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.