The Bright Light Social Hour w/ Choses Sauvages

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Austin-based indie psychedelic band The Bright Light Social Hour kick off spring with new single “Not New” announced alongside news of tour dates and a new album, Emergency Leisure, coming August 2 via Escondido Sound. Founded by Jackie O’Brien (bass/vocal Read more

Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Lineup

Choses Sauvages, The Bright Light Social Hour

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

