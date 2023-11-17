Top track

By the River

Pi Ja Ma

La Marquise
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pi Ja Ma alias Pauline de Tarragon dévoile son nouvel album ; Seule sous ma frange, succédant à Nice to Meet U, paru en 2019. Épaulée par son fidèle producteur et co-compositeur Axel Concato depuis son EP Radio Girl (2016).

L'entente artistique entre ces

LE BAZAR présente

Lineup

Pi Ja Ma

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

