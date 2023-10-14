DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Boomin Festival Nantes 2ème Edition : Rendez-vous le 14 octobre 2023 au Zénith de Nantes.
Hamza + Dinos + Luidji + GEAVN
Tarif Early Bird (limité) : 39€ - SOLD OUT
Tarif Regular : 44,90€ - SOLD OUT
Tarif Last Chance : 49,90€
Moins de 15 ans obligatoir
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.