Boomin Fest : Hamza, Dinos, Luidji & GEAVN

Zénith Nantes Métropole
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNantes
€49.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Boomin Festival Nantes 2ème Edition : Rendez-vous le 14 octobre 2023 au Zénith de Nantes.

Hamza + Dinos + Luidji + GEAVN

Tarif Early Bird (limité) : 39€ - SOLD OUT

Tarif Regular : 44,90€ - SOLD OUT

Tarif Last Chance : 49,90€

Moins de 15 ans obligatoir Read more

Présenté par KRUMPP MUSIC et KRP Prod
Lineup

1
GEAVN, Luidji, Dinos and 1 more

Venue

Zénith Nantes Métropole

Bd du Zénith, 44800 Saint-Herblain, France
Doors open6:00 pm

