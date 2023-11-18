Top track

Bdrmm - Question Mark

bdrmm

Clwb Ifor Bach
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Clwb Ifor Bach Presents bdrmm.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Clwb Ifor Bach.

Lineup

Bdrmm

Venue

Clwb Ifor Bach

11 Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

