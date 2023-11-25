Top track

I Don't Understand It

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Bracknall

EartH
Sat, 25 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Don't Understand It
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

The Bracknall play their second London Headline show following a sold out Underworld in December 2022. This is set to be their biggest gig yet. See you down the front for a night of Rock n Roll.

This is a 16+...

Presented by The Bracknall.

Lineup

The Bracknall

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.