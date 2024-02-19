Top track

Ladyhawke - Black White & Blue

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ladyhawke

Lafayette
Mon, 19 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ladyhawke - Black White & Blue
Got a code?

About

Having cut her teeth playing in Wellington band Two Lane Blacktop, and Sydney act Teenager, Pip Brown’s incredible knack for a catchy pop hook coupled with an 80s rock chic ambiance was quickly noticed when she began releasing tracks online as Ladyhawke in Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Ladyhawke

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.