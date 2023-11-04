Top track

Calexico - Feast of Wire 20th Anniversary Tour

New Century
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Crosstown Concerts presents Calexico - Feast of Wire 20th Anniversary Tour
+ Brian Lopez

**CALEXICO TO PERFORM 20th ANNIVERSARY TOUR OF FEAST OF WIRE
In early 2003, Calexico released their seminal album 'Feast of Wire', the album that truly mark

Presented by Crosstown Concerts

Lineup

Brian Lopez, Calexico

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

