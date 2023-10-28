DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bubonix + kmpfsprt + Josepf Boys

Lido
Sat, 28 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsBerlin
€22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Drei wahnsinnig gute Bands im deutschsprachigen Hardcore-Punk an einem Abend! Die legendären HC-Punks Bubonix aus Limburg sind zurück. Freut euch auf eine ihrer spektakulären Live-Shows! Die umwerfenden KMPFSPRT aus Köln sind ebenfalls mit von der Partie u Read more

Präsentiert von 36 Concerts UG & Co. KG.

Lineup

Bubonix, KMPFSPRT, Joseph Boys

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.