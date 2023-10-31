Top track

Andromeda

Weyes Blood

SALA APOLO
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€30.80

About

Existen pocas portadas tan literales como la de In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, el quinto álbum de Weyes Blood. En ella, Natalie Mering aparece con gesto de ausencia angelical, su pecho brillando con un fulgor sobrenatural. Esa es la imagen simbólica que co Read more

Organizado por Primavera Sound S.L..

Lineup

Vagabon, Weyes Blood

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

