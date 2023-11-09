DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Afroclassical

La Flèche d'Or
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Afroclassical est l'évènement de musique classique qui met en valeur des compositeur.ices noir.es et afrodescendant.es du 18e au 21e siècle.

Au programme :

Conférence sur La musique classique & les personnes afrodescendantes

Concert Afroclassical avec l

Présenté par La Flèche d'Or.

Lineup

Venue

La Flèche d'Or

102b Rue De Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

