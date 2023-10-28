Top track

Doubleheader: Catz ’n Dogz x Nala w. Luzi Tudor

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $18.03

About

Join us for Gray Area's next edition of Doubleheader on Oct 28th at Superior Ingredients! Prepare yourself as the dynamic Polish duo, Catz 'N Dogz, and the incredible Nala from Dirtybird are set to take the stage!

Both artists will play individual sets th...

Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients

Lineup

Catz ’n Dogz, Nala, Luzi Tudor

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

