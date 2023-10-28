DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for Gray Area's next edition of Doubleheader on Oct 28th at Superior Ingredients! Prepare yourself as the dynamic Polish duo, Catz 'N Dogz, and the incredible Nala from Dirtybird are set to take the stage!
Both artists will play individual sets th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.