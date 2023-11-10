Top track

White Devil Disco, Adam and Elvis, Italia 90 DJs

The Ivy House
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Freak Power Records are back with another evening of the best alternative pop.

White Devil Disco - Formerly the bassist of Fat White Family, Curly Joe has come back with a new hypnotic project. WDD create gothic pop that gestures to the later records of L...

Presented by Freak Power Records.
Lineup

Italia 90, ADAM & ELVIS, White Devil Disco

Venue

The Ivy House

40 Stuart Road, london SE15 3BE
Doors open7:30 pm

