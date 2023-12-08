Top track

Meyru, Honeysucker

The Sultan Room
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Meyru writes impassioned, guitar-driven songs anchored by melodic hooks and deeply personal lyrics. After self-recording their debut album, Good To See You, the band supported its release with a series of sold-out shows all over New York City, San Francisc...

Presented by The Sultan Room.

Lineup

Meyru, Honeysucker

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

