Top track

Worriers - They / Them / Theirs

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Worriers + Paws

New Cross Inn
Wed, 15 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Worriers - They / Them / Theirs
Got a code?

About

WORRIERS + PAWS (co-headline tour)

+ Palace Watson

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Everything Is Fine + New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Paws, Worriers

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.