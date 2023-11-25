Top track

Atmosphere

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kerri Chandler

MUSICA NYC
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $29.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Atmosphere
Got a code?

About

Every genre has its icons, and amongst house music stands the one and only Kerri Chandler. Recognized globally for his historic and monumental contributions to dance music, Kerri Chandler is known for his unmatched excellence on the 1s-and-2s in addition t...

Presented by Trust Us Events.

Lineup

Kerri Chandler, Love & Logic

Venue

MUSICA NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.