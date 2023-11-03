Top track

Maria BC - Now It's Gone

Maria BC: Stripped Back + Signing

Rough Trade West
Fri, 3 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade West is very excited to present an in-store stripped back performance and signing with Maria BC. This unique event celebrates the release of Maria's latest record 'Spike Field' released October 20th via Sacred Bones Records.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Maria BC

Venue

Rough Trade West

Talbot Rd, London W11 1JA, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
40 capacity

